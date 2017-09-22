The full force of the progressive propaganda machine is being deployed to create the public impression that people who violate our borders are wonderful, charming, beautiful, funny folks who really ought to be left to live in peace. Joe Otterson of Variety reports:

Titled “Sanctuary Family,” the single camera comedy would follow a hard-bitten husband and empathetic wife who butt heads over the chaos created when they provide sanctuary for their undocumented nanny and her family. They come to learn, if their marriage survives, that the differences both families have aren’t as significant as their similarities.

A wild guess: the husband will learn from his wife, change his views, and the family will heal itself. Over time, of course. Another wild guess: the family is Caucasian.

ABC is hardly alone in propagandizing in favor of the irrelevancy of borders:

This is the latest project about immigration to go into development at the broadcast networks in recent weeks. Gina Rodriguez has set up Latino-led series at CBS and The CW. At CBS, drama “Have Mercy” centers around a Latina doctor who is unable to practice when she immigrates to Miami. She begins work as a nurse’s assistant, but risks everything when she opens a makeshift clinic in her apartment to serve the community. At CW, dramedy “Illegal” follows a 16-year-old American high school student named Rafael who discovers he is in fact undocumented. Meanwhile, Fox is developing “In the Country We Love,” based on the memoir of the same name by “Orange Is the New Black” star Diane Guerrero. That project was set up at CBS last year, with Guerrero attached to star as an attorney who begins defending undocumented immigrants for free, with Guerrero also attached as an executive producer. Finally, CBS is developing the comedy “Welcome to Maine,” which follows a ninth-generation Maine family and a recent immigrant and his daughter who must all learn to embrace change when they share the same workplace in a tiny rural town. Greg Garcia serves as executive producer on the project.

Incidentally, all of the broadcast networks own licenses for television stations, mostly in the nation’s largest markets, and these are held in the public trust. They are the most valuable assets they own. It does seem to me that broadcasting the normalization of and advocacy of lawbreaking via illegal immigration is inconsistent with the public interest that broadcast stations are required to operate in.

But I gather that this opinion makes me “hard-bitten” and in need of further propagandizing by my betters in the television industry.

Borders? We don’t need no stinkin’ borders!