A potential inflection point for the Trump presidency

When the Left's absurd caricature of President Donald Trump keeps getting proven a lie, people start to change their minds. There are some signs that as Labor Day signals a new season, buckling down for autumn and winter to come, a re-appraisal may be underway for a segment of public opinion on President Trump. First of all, even MSNBC is noticing how good he looks handling Hurricane Harvey. Covering his visit live, she gushed, “We’re seeing a remarkably different president.”

<iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fVqMLMi5RYg?rel=0&start=236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While cynics translate this as, “We can’t maintain the narrative of a bumbling idiot anymore,” I think there is genuine surprise that he is not the caricature the left has created. Its absurd portrayal of a cruel, Nazi, racist, sexist, homphone is a longer-term liability of the left, so long as President Trump gives it the lie by being who he is. Roger L. Simon proclaimed a few days ago, “Harvey Will Be the Turning Point of the Trump Presidency, citing Trump’s deep skills in project management, among other factors making his performance likely to be very effective. Then, there is the problem that antifa has created an image problem for the Left that is opening more minds to the genuine, absolutist nature of the progressive vision that now dominates the Democrats. Mwanwhile, the constant criticism of the president is building an immunity reaction. Even Nancy Pelosi sees it, warning, “(The voters) don’t want to hear us criticizing the president,” Pelosi said. “This was a choice; they made a decision.” Now, with the North Korean provocation, the nation feels a need to rally. Much depends on how that crisis develops. But if you are tired of constant beating up on President Trump, you may have more company as the nation gets back to work after summer.