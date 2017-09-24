A modest proposal for NFL fans: Be a flash mob

The recent behavior of a number of spoiled, privileged, ungrateful NFL players is unacceptable to most Americans, NFL fans or not. Yes, the Constitution guarantees that the government cannot infringe on a citizen's right to free speech, but the lucrative contracts they sign with the private owners of those teams do not. Every one of them could be and should be fired. Let them sue the team; they would lose. Colin Kapernick and every other player who has, like the immature children they are, copied this ridiculous stunt should sacrifice their right to play. They should not be rewarded with the millions of dollars they are paid to play. These young men are clearly ill-educated. They know nothing about American history. They've never read the Constitution. They have no idea what it says or what it means. They lack both knowledge and character. They have no respect for their fans. What are they protesting? Do they even know? The general sense is that they are supporting Black Lives Matter and are virulently anti-police. This kind of nonsense is antithetical to the majority of their fans which is why so many of them are giving up on the NFL. They are watching and attending games in fewer and fewer numbers. Who wants to spend hundreds of dollars to see their flag and country so disrespected by the most fortunate among us?

It would be so satisfying if a group of patriotic fans to have at the ready a flash mob of singers at a stadium game. If the players "take a knee" to show their disdain for the flag and the national anthem, these talented souls would wait until just before the kick-off and then stand up and belt out the national anthem themselves. Chances are hundreds of those in attendance would join them. Then they would exit the stadium. Social media and the mainstream news organizations are apoplectic at Trump's comments in Alabama about the "take a knee" phenomenon but the cheering crowd agreed with him as do most people across the country. The left's contempt for their own nation is taking a terrible toll. It is infecting every American institution, destroying each of them one by one so that our children and grandchildren will never know how united we once were for over two hundred years. The election of Trump was in fact the success of an American flash mob, one that desperately hopes to save the country from the radical, progressive left that has already done terrible damage.