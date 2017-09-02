Legal status to people deemed "Dreamers" - children brought illegally into the country who can prove continuous residence in the United States for a specified period of time, would be granted as a probationary legal residence in America. In exchange for this concession from the citizenry, the said individuals would forever relinquish any future claims to citizenship and would accept a legal permanent residency as their final status.

Violation of the probationary status - Any person granted a provisional residency status and found in violation of any state or federal crimes, barring any legislative exemptions, would have the status immediately revoked upon conviction of the said crime and be immediately deported.

Dissuading future illegal immigration - Any person not granted the above referenced status found to illegally reside or enter the United States would be permanently barred from any temporary or permanent residency status and would be immediately deported to their country of citizenship. Illegal reentry after deportation would result in a mandated term of imprisonment commensurate to the frequency of violation followed by deportation. Illegal entries documented prior to passage of the law would be included in consideration of a term of imprisonment.

Border enforcement and protection - Where no significant physical impediments exist and where significant enforcement personnel is feasible, a man-made barrier will be erected and maintained across the southern border of the continental United States. The United States border patrol will have the authority and duty to identify all attempted illegal entrants and expedite the repatriation to the country of origin.

Asylum and refugee status - No person shall be granted asylum that has entered from a third party country. No person shall be granted asylum from a country not previously designated as eligible for asylum status by the Congress of the United States. No refugee shall be granted entry to the United States without authorization from U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Any person found to falsify information to be granted refugee status or asylum faces imprisonment upon conviction and immediate deportation to the country of origin after determined sentence is completed.