A daily dose of Trump hate

Michelle Goldberg made her New York Times debut on September 26 with a column titled "Tyranny of the Minority." Ms. Goldberg (onetime senior writer at the Nation) laments not only "the fact that Trump became president despite his decisive loss in the popular vote, though that shouldn't be forgotten, Worse, the majority of voters who disapprove of Trump have power to force Congress to curb him." Apparently, the left-leaning Goldberg is concerned that the Democrats will not get a House majority in 2018.

Goldberg ended her column with this assertion: "Trump's election has revealed many dark truths about this country. One of them is: We're a lot less democratic than we might think." Goldberg seems to be equating democracy with the political triumph of the Swamp. It is to be expected that before very long, Goldberg will be hurling invective at President Trump along with Charles Blow (who called the president a "cretin" among other things), David Brooks (who termed the president "a bigot" and "a buffoon."), Paul Krugman (who declared "Trump truly unfit for this or any high office"). Is this what the general reader of the New York Times wants? A daily dose of Trump hate; a daily dose of leftists foaming at the mouth, repeating their anti-Trump venom as if confident that sheer daily repetition will force this detested president from office?