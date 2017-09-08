8 insane minutes of Lawrence O'Donnell losing it on camera
Mediaite has uncovered the most insane, off the wall clips of MSNBC analyst Lawrence O'Donnell losing it off camera during a show broadcast on August 29.
Many are comparing this outburst to Bill O'Reilly's famous meltdown during a taping of "Inside Edition" several years ago. What they have in common is that both men are supreme jerks and treat their staff as servants to be whipped.
The video, which lasts a full eight minutes, is a collection of clips from one evening (given O’Donnell’s consistent outfit) and show the MSNBC anchor fuming about earpiece malfunctions, blasting off obscenities and screaming at his staff. We were able to link it back to the August 29 show.
After introducing a clip about President Donald Trump, O’Donnell pauses, and during what one can presume was the clip going on air, a sudden flush of anger creeps onto his face.
“What’s going on, why am I losing this, why don’t I have sound,” he starts, voice rising. “Who’s asking for a Labor Day rundown in my ear?”
“God dammit,” he mutters, shaking his head, before bursting into a brief spasm of fury and slamming his fists on the desk.
In the next clip, O’Donnell finishes up a segment, and declares: “There’s insanity in the control room tonight.” He then begins to visibly shake with anger, but manages to hold his tongue, and continues reading from the prompter.
“You have insanity in my earpiece,” O’Donnell then seethes through tightly drawn lips. “Fuckin.”
The pattern continues in subsequent clips, with O’Donnell continuing to complain angrily about someone talking into his earpiece.
For comparison purposes, here's O'Reilly's unhinged rant.
Reaction to the O'Donnell outburst is about what you'd expect.
Hard to believe that he's an even bigger asshole when the camera is off.— MRB IV (@MRB_IV) September 20, 2017
see if you can guess which word he's about to say pic.twitter.com/QzYxYqj5MY— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 20, 2017
This is so good https://t.co/HiCTQ3xAsV— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2017
This is the best thing @lawrence has done since the time he challenged Mitt Romney's son to a fight https://t.co/ens11dX5CT— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 20, 2017
I wonder what MSNBC thinks about leaks now. https://t.co/0HmzJVv97m— BT (@back_ttys) September 20, 2017
O'Donnell issued an apology. You judge how sincere it is.
A better anchorman and a better person would've had a better reaction to technical difficulties. I'm sorry.— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 20, 2017
I've never been unlucky enough to work for a putz like O'Donnell, but no employee deserves to be treated like they were less than dirt.
