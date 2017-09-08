President Trump delivered a bang-up speech at the United Nations' General Assembly yesterday. Do not listen to the fake news media's characterizations asserting that it was "a string of tweets, but no doctrine" or focusing solely on his comments regarding North Korea. The MSM are just too immersed in their anti-American ideology to hear anything the president actually said.

1) President Trump made a case for America First (no more apologies at the U.N.), stating that sovereignty is to be expected from the U.S. to its citizens, just as it is to be expected for all other countries. (And the president got applause for this, something the left will not understand.)

2) He gave a warning to North Korea – that if Kim Jong-un continues to act provocatively, he is on a suicide mission, and the U.S. will have "no other choice" but to lay waste to that whole country.

3) Iran is a terrible dictatorship, using its resources to support terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezb'allah instead of to improve the lives of Iranian citizens. The Iran "nuclear agreement" is the worst deal the president has ever seen, and America will not abide by it if Iran's end goal is to have a nuclear program.

4) The U.N. Human Rights Council consists of a bunch of hypocrites, where countries with some of the most egregious human rights violations sit on the council purportedly condemning the human rights violations of other countries.

5) The president will not lift sanctions on Cuba until Cuba makes fundamental reforms of its corrupt regime.

6) America will stand by her allies. The president made several criticisms of countries that denounce Israel. After the speech, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this was the most courageous and the boldest speech he's heard at the United Nations in 30 years.

7) The U.S. pays a disproportionate amount to support the United Nations. Other countries need to step up their commitment to the values espoused by the U.N. and be more accountable for their actions. Trump's prelude speech on Monday night asserted that since the year 2000, the U.N. has increased its budget by 140 percent and doubled its staff, but those increases yielded nothing. On Tuesday, he reiterated that our investment will be worth it if the U.N. genuinely works toward the causes it claims to champion.

8) We will be working to have refugees placed in countries closest to their own homes. It will cost less and be better for the refugees.

The president's message was strong and clear and showed leadership. The president did not mince words, nor did he apologize for America's so-called "transgressions." Instead, he made it clear he is not leading from behind (as Obama did), but that America and our Constitution serve as an example for freedom and hope around the world.

This was the message from the president. It was well received. It left no room for misunderstanding and no room for pontificating about its meaning – unless, of course, you are the Fake News Media, in which case, it's really hard to hear anything the president actually said from inside your bubble.

The above comments were paraphrased. It's worth your while to google "President Trump's full speech at the United Nations" and then either listen to the video or read the transcript. He's back!