Your dose of liberal nastiness for the day

This typifies how the liberals, Democrats, and the press think. Yesterday, while walking with my husband, we came across a liberal in Carlsbad, California. In the course of our conversation (which involved a completely separate topic), I commented that "liberals are hypocrites." Because we were stopped at a red light, another person overheard us speaking and told us that it was a "stupid statement." Ignoring the fact that we were speaking just among ourselves, and not to him, I asked how he could make such an untrue statement.

Did he provide me with facts? Did he give examples of why liberals are not hypocrites, or show me actions that were supported by truths? He did none of that. Instead, he oh, so literately called me one of the very nastiest words one can use to refer to a woman. My reaction to him: he just proved my point. I guess liberals speak in many tongues. Instead of telling him to have a nice day, we said, "Make America great again."