Why the anti-Trump forces must not win

Above all, they – the anti-Trump forces – are liars, aggrandizing liars interested solely in their personal ambitions. They don't have a patriotic fibula in their bodies. Assertions by his enemies that President Trump intends to smash democracy in America – as a statue in Baltimore honoring Christopher Columbus was smashed to bits the other day? – are the ravings of embittered people capable, alas, of vicious behavior. Has anyone heard or read about condemnations of "Antifa" violence? Instead, these thugs are lauded by the left. Why should the totalitarian media report the actual outrages of the anti-Trump forces when lies, smears, and distortions about the duly elected president of the United States more directly serve their purpose: establishing anti-democratic government to keep us "deplorables" in our place?

What next? Is Washington, D.C. to be the site of a Maidan-style protest of the type utilized in Ukraine to end the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych? Why not? The anti-Trump forces – doing the bidding of the swamp creatures – have the quasi-totalitarian media working at full speed to impose 1984-style disinformation on the country. It should not be difficult for the totalitarian media to ignore leftist violence for the purpose of sending Republican members of Congress scurrying to Capitol Hill to do leftist bidding: overthrow the duly elected government of the United States. (Already erased from recent memory is the terrible shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise by...hint: it wasn't a white supremacist.) The editorial in the New York Times on August 20, "The Failing Trump Presidency," was candid enough to spend, in addition to its lies about the president, several paragraphs citing the president's policy differences with the heavy-handed practice of government favored by leftists like the publisher of the Times. Why, then, must Trump go? Because he opposes leftist policies aim at destroying the country's democratic institutions. That, plus his intention to drain the swamp of political corruption. This must bring us to the Republican leaders in Congress. It is time to consider that the anti-Trump GOP in Congress realize that legislative success for the president's policies may well lead to some draining of the swamp. It is time to consider that the Republican congressional leadership places the present depth of swamp waters on a higher level of importance than a prosperous U.S. economy for all. Can there be any doubt that the Trump presidency is under attack from the totalitarian forces on the left, joined by Republican #NeverTrump allies? Why must the assault on the Trump presidency fail? Because the assault on the Trump presidency is an assault on the stability of our democratic institutions. To borrow from H. Ross Perot, "it's as simple as that." And the Republican #NeverTrumps are fools if they think the left will be satisfied with taking down (and convicting?) Donald J. Trump.