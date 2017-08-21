All they wanted was to grab some lunch on their visit to Howard University. But a couple of young girls on a sightseeing trip to Washington got a lot more than they bargained for when their presence in the cafeteria set off a hysterical reaction .

Right here in Annex white people gettin real bold we don't stand w trump pic.twitter.com/zoit7UpC2h — Brit (@britnianise) August 19, 2017

Needless to say, that attitude was shared by many who felt "threatened" by the little girls.

Howard is a private institution and I've seen folks removed for campus for less. What did campus police do? This is unacceptable. https://t.co/eeiHuQbmyw — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) August 20, 2017

Surely, they were joking about calling the police. Right?

Howard is a private institution and I've seen folks removed for campus for less. What did campus police do? This is unacceptable. https://t.co/eeiHuQbmyw — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) August 20, 2017

Annex cafe security should have stopped them at the door and forcibly removed them from the premises. Campus security should have — Aphrodite Ina Nighty (@FleurDeLaDay) August 19, 2017

The Howard University cafeteria staff agreed with the snowflakes:

We will take any action necessary to ensure that HU students feel safe& comfortable in our dining spaces. This group is no longer on campus. — HUDining (@HUdining) August 19, 2017

Are the snowflakes self-aware enough to realize what they are advocating? If no white person will be allowed on campus, and if the sight of a white face is going to send these people over the edge, how are they going to survive when they're forced to enter the big, wide world out there, where two thirds of the people they will be dealing with are white?

The answer is "safe spaces" for black people. And those safe spaces, by definition, would have to be all black – meaning a separate civil entity populated entirely by black people. It's either that or send all whites to the gas chambers. How else are you going to get rid of them?

Yes, there is an element of humor in this hysterical reaction to a Trump supporter. But there are also hints of fascism and authoritarianism that, unless checked, will lead to unthinkable consequences.

We laugh at them at our peril.