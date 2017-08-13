Where were the NYT stories about a secretive EPA under Obama?

On Saturday, the NYT had a front-page story about the EPA being run in secret. Last week, the NYT ran a false story saying the Trump administration was refusing to publish a climate change report when it was actually public months ago.

Is this story just as fake? The NYT seems to do little research. Within the last few years under Obama, the EPA refused to give Congress or the public scientific data to support all of its regulations. Why would that information be secret if it was so supportive of the "climate change caused by humans is settled" agenda? I do not recall the NYT running front-page stories about the secretive EPA under Obama. In fact, the Times went along with the agenda and never cared about the actual data. EPA administrator Lisa Jackson, under Obama, used a private email address to conduct government business, including with a lobbyist (this is illegal). This seems to have been a habit of the extremely secretive Obama administration. Will the NYT ever be ashamed that it just repeats what it is told? Here is a story that probably will not make the front page anywhere or achieve wall-to-wall coverage on TV. The Nation decided to do some actual research on the Russian collusion/DNC hacking story. The paper concludes that it was an inside job and not Russian hacking. So why is there a special prosecutor and umpteen investigations?