Where are the statues of the first blacks in Congress?

The House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi now wants to tear down all the Confederacy-related statues in the U.S. Capitol, in solidarity with the Antifa movement. This means yanking out lots of Democrats, a donkey-sized detail the media keeps leaving out. In fact, all Confederate statues and monuments under assault right now by the Left feature… Democrats.

So we have to ask, where are the statues of prominent black Republican pioneers like Joseph Rainey or Hiram Revels? Sen. Hiram Reeves (R- MS) Rep. Joseph Rainey (R-SC) In 1870, Mr. Revels of Mississippi became the first black U.S. senator. Mr. Rainey, a South Carolinian and former slave, was the first black man seated in the U.S. House of Representatives, and served in totality from 1870 to 1879. “In all, 16 African Americans served in the U.S. Congress during Reconstruction; more than 600 more were elected to the state legislatures, and hundreds more held local offices across the South,” according to The Truth about Jim Crow. Every black elected was a Republican, which is probably why you don’t see monuments to them in the formerly Democratic Solid South or in the nation’s Capitol building, where many statues were erected while Democrats controlled Congress. When Reconstruction ended in 1876, and the Democrats regained power in the South, they quickly enacted an elaborate system of Jim Crow laws designed to deprive blacks of even the most basic civil rights, especially voting. Despite being on the wrong side of history, the Democrat Party still insists they have always fought for civil rights for all. Mr. Revels and Mr. Rainey were accomplished men whose recognition is long overdue. It’s time to tell the truth about civil rights, who played what role in our history, and maybe a new statue or two is long overdue.