Washington Post on Joe Arpaio: 'Authoritarianism' to enforce immigration law

According to the Washington Post, Sheriff Joe was an authoritarian who somehow was very strict on actual law. The Post never had a problem with Obama and Eric Holder picking and choosing which laws to enforce. Apparently, it's a sin to enforce the law, while it's a virtue to consider oneself above the law. How about mayors, governors, and ex-presidents who think they don't have to obey immigration laws?

Obama went after Sheriff Joe and Arizona for wanting to enforce immigration laws while letting people who flipped the bird at immigration laws skate. When Obama was president, cities and states had no rights at all to enforce immigration laws, but now that Trump is president, the states and cities have all the rights. I wonder if WaPo writers can spot the difference in their own reporting.