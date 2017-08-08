In their efforts to demonize the president of the United States, members of what used to be regarded as elite media are unmasking themselves as ignoramuses, driven mad by their frenzy to remove Trump from office. Ben Rhodes, who was in charge of creating and maintaining the media echo chamber that supported President Obama's foreign policy disasters, took their measure when he remarked that " they literally know nothing ," which was a formidable asset for the fabulist.

That combination of ignorance and derangement has yielded a deeply silly attempt to imply that something is wrong with the Trump Organization owning a luxury hotel near the White House. The Bezos-owned Washington Post, which has now become a propaganda organ for one of the world's richest men to wield influence, devoted considerable space to innuendo intended to imply that something is wrong with a hotelier becoming president and charging list prices to guests. Jonathan O'Connell writes (emphasis added):

Since Trump's election, the Trump International Hotel has emerged as a Republican Party power center where on a good day – such as July 28 around 8 p.m. – excited visitors can watch the president share intimate dinner conversation with his just-named chief of staff, John F. Kelly, and be the first to brag about it on social media. This is nothing Washington has ever seen. For the first time in presidential history, a profit-making venture touts the name of a U.S. president in its gold signage. And every cup of coffee served, every fundraiser scheduled, every filet mignon ordered feeds the revenue of the Trump family's private business.

A profit-making venture using the name of a president "for the first time in presidential history"?

Really?

OK, let’s limit it to hotels:

OK, what about gold letters?

OK, but how about a hotel (1) in Washington, D.C.; (2) named after a president; and (3) with gold letters?