The signs are all around us that the subversion and worse is afoot among those who feel that the federal government belongs to them, not to the voters of the Republic. You might even say that think of it as “our thing.”

Right out in plain sight, we were warned last week in the words of someone who worked for Robert Mueller when he was head of the FBI. It was on CNN, so few people saw it, and as CNN habitués, they may not have considered it disturbing. Nonetheless, host Jake Tapper was sufficiently alarmed to clarify whether this was a metaphor.

It was not.

Ian Schwartz of Real Clear Politics summaries the exchange (video embedded below)

CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd, who worked for the CIA and the FBI when Robert Mueller was the director, on Thursday told host Jake Tapper that "the government is going to kill" President Donald Trump "because he doesn't support them." Phil Mudd, CNN Counterterrrorism analyst



"Let me give you one bottom line as a former government official," Mudd began. "The government is going to kill this guy."



"[Trump] defends Vladimir Putin, their State Department, and CIA officers are coming home. And at Langley and in Foggy Bottom (State Dept headquarters), CIA and State they're saying, this is how you defend us? We saw the same thing in his transgender comments. What is the military saying to him on transgender? Show us the policy. You know what that means inside government, ain't going to happen. What did the Department of Justice say on Paul Manafort? You can say what you want, a judge told us we cause to search his home early in the morning because we don't trust the guy who was your campaign manager," he said.



"The government is going to kill this guy because he doesn't support them," Mudd declared.



Jake Tapper attempted to clear up Mudd's comments, "obviously, when you're talking about killing you're using that as a metaphor."



"What I'm saying is government -- people talk about the deep state -- when you disrespect government officials who've done 30 years, they're going to say, 'Really? You send Vladimir Putin sends U.S. officers home and you support him before us?" Mudd replied.

Hat tip: Michael Savage