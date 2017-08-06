Want more of the same? Elect them again.

When you go to work, part of what you earn is going to provide people too lazy to work and people who have entered our country illegally with income, food, phones, tattoos, beer, health care, education, housing, entertainment, transportation, etc. You will also be paying for the failing government war on poverty, the failing government war on drugs, a failing government retirement scheme called Social Security, a poorly managed government health care program called Medicare, a health care program for many too lazy to work called Medicaid, and numerous other dysfunctional government programs created to make politicians appear compassionate and caring human beings. Additionally, every minute of your life will be spent under the weight and cost of regulations, legislation created by this same government. This government has encumbered you, your children, and your grandchildren with more debt than has ever been accumulated in the history of this planet. Every day, part of your wages will be taken just to pay the interest on that debt.

Concerned for their own future more than that of working Americans, these same government representatives recently refused to repeal a health care system that was unaffordable for working Americans but requires those same working Americans to pay for the health care necessary to support those who are too lazy to work. At this point in time, career politicians continue to protect the "freebies" for those who are too lazy to work instead of the rights of those who do work in the belief that they will obtain the vote of those receiving "freebies" at the next election. Thus, they will retain their position of power and prestige. In the meantime, those who work for a living must hope for the very best as related to their health and must survive under a government health care program they can't afford.