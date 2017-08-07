But not so fast. There are experts from Venezuela who think none of this is quite what the government is claiming. Javier Nieto, a former military office now in exile, who is often a "go-to" guy on Venezuelan military affairs, is skeptical in this NTN24 Colombian television interview in Spanish , stating:

With this the consensus so far, it seems pretty clear that these are far from peaceful times in the Venezuelan military and nothing the government claims is believable. It's also known that there has been an actual resistance movement outside the military likely gaining strength. The takeaway here is that we should be hearing of more military raids and whatever follows from a newly armed fighting force that has its gunsights on the detested socialist regime of Nicolas Maduro.

Nieto stated that this tactical success fits in with a more general strategic objective

Retired General Raúl Salazar, Defense Minister for a short time in 1999 under Hugo Chávez, was interviewed by CNN en Español. Salazar is skeptical as to the authenticity of the so-called rebellion. He suspects this might be a ploy by the government to create a distraction and establish a doubtful mindset such as wondering "who is who" or "where do they stand," as a way to prolong their time in power. He considers this lust for power to a be an illness of sorts. He is of the opinion that the idea of the Constituent Assembly is simply a strategy for staying in power that much longer. When asked if this was a staged "show" he said that "anything is possible" under this regime. This interview overlaps with that of Rocío San Miguel. She states that it is highly irregular and ambiguous that having been accused of conspiracy in 2014 and having an outstanding warrant for his arrest, Caguaripano was allowed to remain free and ambiguously still a member of the National Guard. Also, she finds it peculiar that the SEBIN (political police), a civilian unit, was called in to handle the situation of this "rebellion" that was of a military nature.

