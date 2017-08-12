“We are all over the world and we have troops all over the world in places that are very, very far away,” Trump said. “Venezuela is not very far away and people are suffering and dying.”

On Tuesday a senior White House official said that "all options are on the table" if Venezuela goes ahead with the vote. "The president is very concerned about the well being of the Venezuelan people, the incredible erosion of democracy right before our eyes," the official said. "And he has instructed us to do everything we can to support democracy there."

So that's two warnings issued to the Chavista regime. Venezuela's socialists have obviously ignored the first one, in that they went through with their phony July 30 referendum to strip Venezuela's opposition legislature of any power and replace it with a hand-picked Chavista super-legislature, known as the National Constituent Assembly, with the "right" to rewrite the constitution. The opposition, knowing that the votes had already been pre-counted in Havana, refused to participate in the farce. Nobody willingly votes themselves into Cuba-style communist slavery.

Now the warning comes from Trump himself and it's far more direct and explicit.

In my piece here, I concluded the White House warning about military options was probably psychological warfare, something to scare the Chavistas into going straight. Now that they have shown themselves impervious to threats, as well as hard sanctions, the U.S. may be inching closer to the real thing.

Why do I think that?

Number one because of the Pentagon's cryptic response.