The professor, Kevin Allred, taught a course in women's and gender studies entitled "Politicizing Beyoncé." Here are some sample student comments from Rate My Professors:

Something truly astonishing has happened at Rutgers University: the firing of a radical leftist professor.

"Awesome professor! Doesn't believe in grades and is very lenient. No actual homework."

"BEST. PROFESSOR. AT RUTGERS. Like the second class the computer wasn't working and he cancelled class."

"He doesn't even lecture, we watch one or two of Beyonce's music videos and then we discuss them ... super easy."

"SUPER CHILL! Like literally, he let us choose our final grade!"

Before you get carried away by the news of his firing, I hasten to inform you that he was fired not because his course is obviously a travesty of a mockery of a sham of a fraud and an insult to the very idea of a liberal education. No, he was fired because of his threats of violence against white people.

Radical leftism by itself won't get you fired. Heck, it is practically a job requirement. These days, you can assume radical leftism not just in a women's and gender studies course, but in just about any course in the humanities and social sciences.

What happened to higher education to bring it to this shameful condition? Would you be interested in the explanation offered by someone who predicted it all the way back in 1948? W. H. Auden, writing in The New Yorker in July of that year, had this to say:

As long as employers demand a degree for jobs to which a degree is irrelevant, the colleges will be swamped by students who have no disinterested love of knowledge, and teachers, particularly in the humanities, aware of the students' economic need to pass examinations, will lower their standards to let them.

Evidently, Auden did not foresee such frivolity as Professor Allred's course, but you have to admit that this process has been in swift forward motion for some time now.

And thanks to Obamacare, which federalized student loans, the taxpayer is now on the hook for over a trillion dollars to subsidize all this nonsense.

Robert Curry serves on the Board of Directors of the Claremont Institute and on the Board of Distinguished Advisers of the Ronald Reagan Center for Freedom and Understanding. He is the author of Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea from Encounter Books. You can preview the book here.