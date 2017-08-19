Understanding Democrat strategy in the cities

The Democratic Party's remaining strength is in large urban areas. In the 2016 presidential election, the Democrats carried fewer than 500 counties, almost all of them urban, out of a total some 3,100 counties nationwide. The Democrats must hold onto this urban support, or the party will collapse. Therefore, President Trump's announced intention to improve life in America's cities is an existential threat to the Democratic Party. If President Trump succeeds in bringing jobs, safety, education, and prosperity to America's inner cities, the Democrats would lose their last strongholds of support.

During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to The Hill to bring prosperity and safety back to America's inner-city communities. President Trump has already started to deliver on this campaign promise. He has begun, inter alia, with an effort to reduce crime in the cities by expelling the illegal aliens who are responsible for so much crime. His administration's efforts have already resulted in some cities abandoning their lawless "sanctuary" policies, for example Miami-Dade. The Democrats are resisting, as they must. The Democratic mayor of Chicago is suing to keep in place Chicago's policy of shielding criminal aliens. Other big-city Democratic mayors are doing the same. If the citizens of America's big cities should begin to see that crime is going down, that jobs are returning, that schools are improving, all due to President Trump's and the Republicans' policies, it would be a disaster for the Democratic Party. The Democrats cannot allow this to happen. For this reason, the Democrats are resisting fiercely any policy of the Republicans that will improve life in the inner cities. Therefore, when you read about crime committed by an illegal alien, you are reading about the results of deliberate Democratic Party policy. Example: With a history of arrests and at least 20 deportations, an illegal alien was released by Portland, Oregon authorities in defiance of a federal immigration hold, whereupon he is alleged to have attacked and sexually assaulted two women. It is an existential necessity for the Democrats that life in the cities must not improve while President Trump is in office. Thus, the Democrats' resistance to and obstruction of the administration's efforts to restore law and order in the cities. Obstruct safe streets. Resist jobs. Oppose prosperity. Impeach Trump. Resist jobs. Obstruct better schools. Resist, obstruct, resist, Russia...Russia...Russia...