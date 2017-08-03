The words I quoted above are being twisted into the making it appear that the nominee, Sam Clovis, is a white supremacist because he used the term "race traitor." But reading the blog post, it becomes obvious why he wasn't using the language of white supremacy, but accusing Democrats of betraying black Americans.

The administration's nominee to fill the chief scientist post at the Department of Agriculture referred to Democrats as "liars, race traders, and race 'traitors'" in a blog post a few years back. This is apparently cause for controversy.

The Hill:

President Trump's pick to be chief scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) ripped progressives in a newly reported blog post from 2011, in which he called them "liars, race traders, and race 'traitors.'" CNN was the first to report Wednesday on the archived blog posts, which were originally available on the now-defunct website for his Sioux City radio program "Impact with Clovis." "The current crop of candidates needs to get that titanium spine we keep hearing about and call out the progressives for what they are – liars, race traders, and race 'traitors,'" Clovis wrote. "They cannot tell the truth, mostly because they lack moral certitude, they cannot possibly reveal the fundamental fact that it is the progressives in America that are the real racists," he continued. Clovis declined to comment to The Hill about the newly revealed comments, referring questions to the USDA, which defended him on Wednesday. "Dr. Clovis is a proud conservative and a proud American. All of his reporting either on the air or in writing over the course of his career has been based on solid research and data. He is after all an academic," a USDA spokesperson told CNN. Trump nominated Clovis, who was one of the president's earliest campaign advisers, to the USDA's top science position in July.

Here is the context of the supposedly "offensive" comment.

My caller was most concerned about the fact that our candidates seem to be afraid of taking on the race baiting. I could not agree more. The current crop of candidates need to get that titanium spine we keep hearing about and call out the progressives for what they are – liars, race traders and race "traitors." Because they cannot tell the truth, mostly because they lack moral certitude, they cannot possibly reveal the fundamental fact that it is the progressives of America that are the real racists.

That the Democrats are liars, race-traders (trading their pandering to racial minorities for votes), and race "traitors" (betraying the black people of America) should hardly be up for discussion. Clovis carefully and deliberately did not use the term "race traitor" – which suggests a betrayal of the white race. You would have to deliberately twist both the intent and meaning of that phrase the way Clovis wrote it to accuse him of being a Kluxer.

As far as being mean to Democrats, I challenge any Dem in Washington to walk into a federal office building and ask the first person they see what he thinks of Republicans. The response will be far worse than what Clovis wrote six years ago. Clovis wrote those words long before he was a nominee for federal employment and is perfectly entitled to his opinions anyway.