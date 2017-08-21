Trump is the real Antifa

The Democrat Party Goon Squad chalked up another win last week when they got into a rumble with a fringe group of white racists who were protesting the removal of a statue of a famous Democrat from a park in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Nazi/KKK racists hadn’t received this much attention since their march in Skokie, Illinois in 1978. Their last member of Congress, former KKK official and Democratic Senator Robert Byrd, died in 2010, and their most famous living member, David Duke, hadn’t generated much news of late, so they probably missed the notoriety. Thus, they assembled in Charlottesville on the evening of August 11 and marched to save the statue of Civil War General Robert E. Lee. They carried tiki torches and chanted “One people, one nation, end immigration” and “White lives matter” and other vile mottos, but they broke no laws.

Laws were broken the next day, however, when the Democrat Goon Squad showed up and a melee ensued. Both sides wielded fists and bats and, in a pattern that has become familiar, the police stood down. By the end of the day, one young woman had been killed by a motorist, two officers who had been monitoring the events died in a helicopter crash, and 35 people were being treated for injuries. A single voice of sanity commented on the events. On Saturday evening President Donald Trump decried the hatred and violence on both sides. Then the country went nuts. Journalists and politicians expressed outrage that he hadn’t called out the Nazis and the Klan by name, and that he had blamed both sides. They demanded retractions and apologies and a few called on Trump to resign. One Democratic Missouri state senator hoped for his assassination. But Trump was right. There were two sides in Charlottesville. One side was a fringe group whose views haven’t been taken seriously for at least 50 years and who don’t have sufficient members to elect a dogcatcher. The other side were the “aggressively aggrieved left.” They’ve been around for decades and, like many shady movements, they frequently change their name. In 2011, they called themselves “the 99%” when they occupied and trashed Zuccotti Park near Wall Street. In 2013 they marched as "Black Lives Matter" and called for murder: “Whaddah we want? Dead Cops! When do we want them? Now!” and “Pigs in a blanket. Fry ‘em like bacon.” (The neo-Nazi chants in Charlottesville sound almost conciliatory in comparison.) A rash of cop-killings followed and many were directly linked to the cause of Black Lives Matter, whose leaders were invited to Obama’s White House. Today they call themselves the “Antifa (for anti-fascist) Movement,” an irony that probably escapes them. Their tactics of knocking heads, lighting fires, and breaking windows are exactly those of the Nazis and Fascists in the 1930s. They call this violence “by any means necessary” and claim justification in order to prevent “hatred” -- i.e. anything that offends Democrats’ sensibilities, like speeches by Ann Coulter or Milo Yiannopoulos, and statues of a long-dead Democrats everywhere. The real -- and the only anti-fascist if recent rhetoric is a guide -- is our President. Only he acknowledged the hatred on both sides of the Charlottesville riot. And only he had the courage to identify one of those sides as the “alt-left.” Statues will continue to come down, the left will continue to be aggressively aggrieved, and their henchmen will continue to commit mayhem. But so long as President Trump continues to speak the truth about them, Democrats will continue to lose elections.