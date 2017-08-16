I cannot sit on a council for a President that tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism; I resign, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/ip6F2nsoog

Get a load of Trumka's acts and statements from the fact sheet of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation upon his election to the AFL-CIO presidency from his previous position as the president of the United Mine Workers union:

FACT SHEET Incoming AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka: An Ugly History of Violence and Corruption

Richard Trumka, former United Mine Workers (UMW) union president and current secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO, is expected to be elected this week as president of the nation’s largest union coalition.Trumka’s record of militancy, disregard for the rule of law, and condoning of violence by union goons during strikes suggests that his presidency of the AFL-CIO could usher in a new era of forced-unionism extremism. Trumka’s reign (1982-1995) as president of United Mine Workers (UMW) union was marked by militancy, strikes, and union violence

Trumka's fiery rhetoric often appeared to condone militancy and violence, especially against workers who dared to continue to provide for their families by working during a strike: "UMWA President Richard Trumka...urged union members to...'kick the (expletive) out of every last one of 'em" "You'd have to be very naïve to believe that if management brought in scabs, there won't be something somewhere." "I'm saying if you strike a match and you put your finger in it, you're likely to get burned. That doesn't mean I'm threatening to burn you. That just means if you strike the match, and you put your finger in it common sense will tell you it'll burn your finger."

So now he says he's against violence, or domestic terrorism, or whatever it is going on in Charlottesville that gives him an opportunity to reap political hay? He's always liked violence.

Take a look at his own history of violence from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation Fact Sheet , which is fully foot-noted at the bottom of the linked page: