So now we're invited to join them on their epic new self-absorbed journey to ... cuddle, not because they want to cuddle, but because they can't otherwise get over the election of Donald Trump.

It's the same me-generation stuff described by Tom Wolfe, and oh, what a coincidence, perpetrated by the same New Age California leftists. Dr. Leo Buscaglia, call your office.

Seems the big demonstrations didn't do it. Assaults, property damage and burning tires didn't do it. Assassination chic didn't do it. So we're down to 'cuddles' by professional cuddlers, as Rolling Stone reported, with a straight face, in the great leftist bid to get over Trump.

And don't think there isn't something in the air here. At my post-modern art class at Santa Monica College last semester, on day one, one of the young people intoned gravely about "our duties as artists," pausing sepulchurally, "in the wake of Trump." She sounded as though a nuclear disaster had hit the U.S. rather than an election whose results she didn't like.

Which brings up the sheer strangeness of this 'cuddles' phenomenon. Rolling Stone, with no detachment whatsoever, describes the retch-inducing political mentality of those embracing the new leftist trend of cuddling to beat Trump:

"The work is actually political now," Baczynski says. "It used to be the case that you talked about cuddle parties because these are important skills for life – everyone's navigating boundaries. And now we need to have boundaries with our government. How the fuck do you do that? How do you conceptualize having a leader who is essentially an abusive asshole?" A significant number of those seeking professional cuddling services have experienced abuse, and some see in Trump qualities that remind them of past trauma. Three days after the election, Anastasia Allington, a professional cuddler in Austin, Texas, had a session with a client who was bereft and frequently broke into tears. Another scheduled a cuddle session on Election Day in order to alleviate the anxiety he was already experiencing around the campaign. "I started thinking about why it would be that people would seek out this service after this particular election and I think it has a lot to do with the space," Allington says. "We walk through our days and we wear all these hats: mother, sister, employee, then something like this happens where, for many people, they felt bereft and the world doesn't stop. In the cuddle space, you can be where you are with whatever emotion you're feeling and no one has any expectations of you."

No one has any expectations? So you need to be cuddled like a toddler? How very typical of the left. It calls to mind a famous quote by P.J. O'Rourke who wrote in his 1993 bestseller, 'Give War a Chance,' describing what the left really wants, deep down:

Businesses can be started, homes built, communities formed, religions practiced, educations pursued. But liberals aren't very interested in such real and material freedoms. They have a more innocent -- not to say toddlerlike -- idea of freedom. Liberals want the freedom to put anything into their mouths, to say bad words and to expose their private parts in art museums.

It's strange because it so blithely mixes the personal with the political. Anyone who needs cuddles and can't get them except from "professional" cuddlers is obviously in some kind of mental mess no matter who gets elected president.

But to the left, the president is all-important as the Big Kahuna Daddy god, and thus, all important. The personal messes of those lives suddenly becomes a historic drama once Trump the Reality T.V. star gets elected and the professional cuddlers get called in. The personal ailments then become political. The left never separates the personal from the political - it's part of why they want government controlling every aspect of everyone's lives, deep down.

And they make laughtingstocks of themselves to the rest of us, for now. Just don't give these overgrown toddlers power.