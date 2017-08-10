After years of doing nothing to stop North Korea, it appears we are headed for a showdown. Bill Clinton gave North Korea four billion dollars in "energy aid" in 1994, hoping North Korea would stop its nuclear program. Clinton said it was a great deal for the USA.

North Korea has threatened to attack Guam, which is an attack on the United States. Most agree that North Korea has the nuclear capability to carry out the attack and that its leader is unpredictable and crazy.

Obama followed Clinton's deal and upped the money to $150 billion to Iran for the same promise – that Iran would "delay" its nuclear program. We will face the same problem with Iran that we now have with North Korea, thanks to Clinton and Obama.

Given the policies of Clinton and Obama, it is understandable that neither North Korea nor Iran takes us seriously when we tell them to stop their nuclear programs. Maybe Kim Jong-un is not crazy. He is making a rational decision based on the policies of Clinton and Obama and believes that Trump will follow his predecessors' appeasement policies.

In 1962, when JFK dealt with the missile crisis in Cuba, Congress and the country united to support JFK. After September 11, 2001, the Democrats united with Republicans for several weeks. But today's national Democratic leaders and some Republicans view this as just another opportunity to attack Trump.

Democratic senators Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Schumer and so-called Republican John McCain attacked Trump because Trump said:

North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen[.] ... They will be met with fire, fury, and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before[.]

A rational American would think the Democrats and McCain would attack Kim for threatening to attack Guam and would therefore support our president. But the Democrats and McCain see Trump as the enemy and not Kim.

For example, Feinstein said, "President Trump is not helping the situation with his bombastic comments[.]"

Schumer said, "We need to be firm and deliberate with North Korea, but reckless rhetoric is not a strategy to keep America safe[.]"

McCain, not to be outdone by Democrats, said:

The great leaders I've seen don't threaten unless they're ready to act and I'm not sure President Trump is ready to act. It's not terrible in what he said. It's the classic Trump in that he overstates things.

Schumer and Feinstein are telling North Korea that Trump is reckless. McCain is telling North Korea that Trump is not ready to act, isn't a great leader, and should not be believed. At least Schumer and Feinstein may be scaring North Korea by saying Trump is reckless so that the Norks believe we will destroy them. But McCain is telling the Norks that Trump is not ready to act, so ignore what Trump says.

Our Republican "leadership," such as McConnell and Ryan, have remained silent.

President Trump is trying to deal with the Clinton-created mess with the Norks. Trump, with U.N. ambassador Haley, was able to get Russia and China, with the entire U.N. Security Council, to impose severe sanctions against North Korea.

But the Democratic leadership, backstabbing McCain, and a silent Republican leadership are doing their best to sabotage our president as he deals with the Clinton-Obama mess to protect our country. They are more concerned with the nonexistent Russia "election" issue than the real threat of North Korea. If they are not going to support Trump, then at least stay quiet and don't criticize Trump for the sake of our country's security.

But they do not seem to care for the security of the United States – only for their political agenda to destroy Trump.