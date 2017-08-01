The silencing of Germany's lambs

Even in the worst days of WWII for Germany, when Allies and Soviets were closing in on Berlin, the men fought desperately to protect their women and children. With the Americans, it was more a matter of preventing hungry frauleins from being lured into casual prostitution with cigarettes, nylons, and Hershey bars. With the Russians, it was a different matter for the Germans – a primal fear of a primal force that was sweeping over them and targeting Germany's women and girls as sexual victims in the waning days of history's greatest conflict. Stalin's armies brought to the middle of the 20th century the same inhumane brutality as that of the terrible Khans who had swept in from the East many centuries before. In the face of that brutality and those overwhelming odds, German males, like their Teutonic forebears, fought to protect their nation's wives and daughters from the rapacious Russians, frequently in futility and at the cost of their lives. Today, we should contrast that courage with the complete surrender of physical courage demonstrated to the world by Germany's supposed warrior-males in Muslim-occupied towns and cities where their wives, daughters, mothers and grandmothers are easy targets for rapacious Muslim outlaws who scoff at silly Western values and morality. If you think I exaggerate, consider this response of a German mayor dealing with angry citizens complaining of verbal sexual assaults and harassment, and fears of worse, against pre-teen girls:

Grandfather: My granddaughter, she's under ten – and it also happened in a nearby town. Citizen: That's right! Grandfather: The girls have been harassed by the "refugee children" ... the asylum seekers ... and they get harassed from the windows of the shelter and things like that. How will this be in the summer, when the school girls wear less clothing? Mayor: That's easy. Just don't provoke them and don't walk in these areas. No stiff-spined Prussian leader, that mayor. Don't provoke them? With what? Simply being your natural German selves? Parts of your town are now proclaimed off limits by Mid-Eastern invaders – off limits to you, direct descendants of those who founded it an eon ago? You mean by living within our traditions, by our very presence in a town that was occupied and repeatedly defended by our forebears for more than a thousand years until your government surrendered large swaths to swarming hordes of young Middle Eastern males, who have no logical reason for being here? For the simple reason that your feel-good liberal government picked our town to draw the short straw? Is that what you mean by "don't provoke them" and "don't walk there"? That sounds like what an African mother would tell her child about riverbanks and crocodiles. Is that the level of our culture now? Where the hell are Germany's men in towns such as this one? Where are the grandsons and great-grandsons of those Wehrmacht soldiers, who fought bravely for a terrible cause and an even worse leader in WWII, but even so with great courage? Has the lemming-cliff liberalism of the European Union so withered the balls of German males that they will meekly surrender their women and daughters to the caliphate? Why on Earth was it a grandfather up front there defending his family? Where was that girl's father? What neutered you German fathers: Allah, or your own pallid political correctness? Will you Teutonic Tootsies of warrior age simply turn your backs and mince away from these Merkel-motivated Muslims, and ignore the pleas of your daughters? Until they go silent...like ill-fated lambs?