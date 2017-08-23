The real white supremacists

After Charlottesville, the rallies both in favor of tearing down and in favor of protecting the statues of the Confederate political leaders and military will go on for weeks and months, maybe years. Debates about the propriety of keeping standing statues of the military who died at Gettysburg and of presidents who were slave owners will be rancorous and ongoing for some time. Statue vandalism may become widespread. Strangely, last week, a bust of Lincoln, one of the only non-slave owner presidents of the pre-Civil War era, was destroyed in Chicago, and graffiti was painted on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. But with much ado about the reminders of the slavery version of white supremacy in our country during the pre-1861 era, the true and most destructive version of white supremacy seems to be passing under the radar of our black leaders. The real white supremacy advocacy that is ongoing and far more injurious to the black population than slavery is the disproportionate destruction of black fetuses in our abortion facilities. Most of these facilities, especially those in our inner cities, are operated or funded by Planned Parenthood.

In 1921, Margaret Higgins Sanger founded the American Birth Control League. The League's name was changed to Planned Parenthood in 1942. There is much controversy about whether or not Ms. Sanger supported eugenics against black people; some of her writings and occasional speeches at Ku Klux Klan meetings indicate that she did. Regardless of whether Planned Parenthood's founder intended to limit black births or not, the situation today speaks for itself. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that since 1973, 50.8 million fetuses have been aborted in the United States. Nineteen million, or 37.4%, of these were black. The 2010 census shows total U.S. population at 308.7 million, with 37.9 million, or 12.3%, of black ethnicity. So whether or not Ms. Sanger advocated eugenics against blacks, the legacy of her organization is clearly following a path biased in favor of the elimination of black fetuses at a rate proportionately 300% greater than for other races. Approximately 900 black fetuses are being aborted every day. The correct white supremacy target in our country is the organization that is reducing black population growth: Planned Parenthood. Black leaders should recognize that those in and out of politics who support Planned Parenthood are not their friends.