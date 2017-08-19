The remaining members of a presidential arts and humanities panel resigned on Friday in yet another sign of growing national protest of President Trump’s recent comments on the violence in Charlottesville.

Snowflakes everywhere must have been thrilled to read of the mass of resignations tendered by the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, who went out with a letter of wounded outrage over President Trump's supposedly insensitivities toward Antifa protestors and claimed love for Nazis, a phony narrative if there ever was one. We are all supposed to be moved at their piety. Get a load of the pious flapdoodle the Washington Post puts out :

Members of the President’s Committee are drawn from Broadway, Hollywood, and the broader arts and entertainment community and said in a letter to Trump that “Your words and actions push us all further away from the freedoms we are guaranteed.” “Reproach and censure in the strongest possible terms are necessary following your support of the hate groups and terrorists who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville,” the commissioners wrote in a letter sent to the White House on Friday morning. “The false equivalencies you push cannot stand. The Administration’s refusal to quickly and unequivocally condemn the cancer of hatred only further emboldens those who wish America ill. We cannot sit idly by, the way that your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions.”

It's the fakest political grandstanding opportunism for political gain seen in a long time.

Turns out this big pile of nobodies representing the art world are all Obama-appointed holdovers, the larded-up remains of the spoils Obama dished out to his sycophants while he was on the way out of office, dished out as little party favors. The largely useless board was slated to be dismantled as of August, meaning these people were on the way out no matter what they thought of the president - and we all know they disliked Trump with a passion.

So now they go out with a bang, implying they were all fine with Trump before the deluge but being such sensitive souls, they were so outraged at Trump's handling of the Charlottesville tragedy that they resigned as a matter of principle.

There was no principle at all. Principle is to sacrifice something when resigning. They sacrificed nothing.

They hated Trump, they were on their way out, and they just wanted to get their licks in for political gain.

Can you say cheap grandstanding?