The N.A.A.C.P. began a $2 million advertising campaign last week featuring Renee Mullins, the daughter of James Byrd Jr. of Texas, who was chained to a truck and dragged to his death in 1998. This television commercial briefly recounts the story of his killing and urges viewers to vote on Nov. 7. An earlier advertisement asked viewers to call Gov. George W. Bush of Texas and demand that he support hate crimes legislation. The 30-second advertisements are being shown in 10 contested states with large numbers of African-American residents.

PRODUCER – Carol Williams Agency

ON THE SCREEN – The spot combines colorful abstract backgrounds with stark lettering echoing the narration by Ms. Mullins. The letters change in size and location like an MTV video. The final message, over the logo of the N.A.A.C.P. National Voter Fund, is ''Vote on November 7.''

THE SCRIPT – ''On June 7 1998, James Byrd Jr. was beaten, chained and then dragged behind a pickup truck three miles to his death simply because he was black. Even after such a brutal act as this, hate crimes legislation in many states still remains nonexistent. I'm Renee Mullins. James Byrd was my father. On Nov. 7, let it be known we will not be dragged away from our future. Vote on Nov. 7. Please.''

ACCURACY – The advertisement's appeal is emotional, recalling the killing of Mr. Byrd. But it subtly reminds viewers that Governor Bush did not support Texas legislation that would have imposed stiffer sentences for people convicted of crimes motivated by sexual, racial or religious bias. Mr. Bush has said that Texas law already imposes harsh sentences for violent crimes.