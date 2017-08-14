The Democrats always play the same game
President Trump clearly condemned all hate groups, including the white supremacist groups in Virginia, as he should have, but that wasn't good enough for the media, Democrats, and many Republicans. The race card has again been pulled out, as it always is, to imply that somehow Trump is a racist.
It reminds me of what Democrats, via the NAACP, did to George W. Bush right before the 2000 election. They put out an ad that was meant to show that Bush somehow supported or was sympathetic to lynching because he didn't support hate crime legislation. John M. Broder described it in the New York Times:
The N.A.A.C.P. began a $2 million advertising campaign last week featuring Renee Mullins, the daughter of James Byrd Jr. of Texas, who was chained to a truck and dragged to his death in 1998. This television commercial briefly recounts the story of his killing and urges viewers to vote on Nov. 7. An earlier advertisement asked viewers to call Gov. George W. Bush of Texas and demand that he support hate crimes legislation. The 30-second advertisements are being shown in 10 contested states with large numbers of African-American residents.
PRODUCER – Carol Williams Agency
ON THE SCREEN – The spot combines colorful abstract backgrounds with stark lettering echoing the narration by Ms. Mullins. The letters change in size and location like an MTV video. The final message, over the logo of the N.A.A.C.P. National Voter Fund, is ''Vote on November 7.''
THE SCRIPT – ''On June 7 1998, James Byrd Jr. was beaten, chained and then dragged behind a pickup truck three miles to his death simply because he was black. Even after such a brutal act as this, hate crimes legislation in many states still remains nonexistent. I'm Renee Mullins. James Byrd was my father. On Nov. 7, let it be known we will not be dragged away from our future. Vote on Nov. 7. Please.''
ACCURACY – The advertisement's appeal is emotional, recalling the killing of Mr. Byrd. But it subtly reminds viewers that Governor Bush did not support Texas legislation that would have imposed stiffer sentences for people convicted of crimes motivated by sexual, racial or religious bias. Mr. Bush has said that Texas law already imposes harsh sentences for violent crimes.
What happened in Charlottesville is terrible, and we need to get to the bottom of how it happened and what happened. But take all the media tricks designed to impugn President Trump as a Nazi as more fake news.
