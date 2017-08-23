They've been a timeline of destruction, from the 1994 mid-term losses to not delivering Arkansas and the presidency to VP Gore in 2000.

Since 1992, when then Governor Clinton had his wife Hillary vouch for his matrimonial character on "60 minutes", the Clintons have been a wrecking crew in our politics.

In other words, what have the Clintons done other than improve themselves or put cash in their pockets? When will Democrats learn that this man and this woman are out to for themselves and everybody else is a convenient step to achieve their goals.

The latest example of Clinton corruption is the Post Office. It's hard to believe but true. The Clinton wanted to turn your friendly postman into a campaign operative.



This is the latest in what we could call "postman gate":

Republican lawmakers are casting a wider net in their search for wrongdoing at federal agencies in past election cycles, after learning the Postal Service violated the law by allowing employees to do union-funded work for Hillary Clinton’s campaign while on leave. The lawmakers blasted out letters on Monday to 10 other federal government agencies questioning their unpaid leave policy for union-related political work. Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., led the charge on the review of agencies’ practices after spurring an investigation by the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) beginning in October 2016. That inquiry revealed that the USPS violated federal law by letting employees perform union-funded work for Clinton’s campaign and other Democratic candidates while on leave from the agency. House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., joined Johnson’s efforts this week by penning joint letters to the departments of Commerce, Homeland Security, Defense, Justice, Labor, Transportation, Treasury, Agriculture, Veterans Affairs, and the Social Security Administration Monday. The letters concerned what's known as “union official Leave Without Pay (LWOP)” for political campaign activity. The letters cited the OSC’s findings regarding the USPS that “only [employees] who wanted to campaign for the [union’s] endorsed candidates were given the opportunity to take several weeks of leave on short notice, over the objections of local supervisors who raised concerns about potential operational impact.” The OSC’s findings revealed that the USPS violated the Hatch Act, a federal law that limits certain political activities of federal employees. While employees are allowed to do some political work on leave, the report said the USPS showed a “bias” favoring the union’s 2016 campaign operation.

The GOP is exactly right here. Keep looking, because if there's a scandal then we know there's a Clinton!

On a more serious note, it's time to revisit public sector unions and the bureaucracy. They are one and all devoted to the Democrats. How else could the Clinton campaign have exploited federal workers?

Interestingly, none other than President Franklin D. Roosevelt feared public sector unions. This is what George Meany, the former president of the A.F.L.-C.I.O, said about it:

“It is impossible to bargain collectively with the government.”

We've learned a few things about the deep state since the last election. First, they are very Democrat. Second, they are scared to death that President Trump and the GOP are about to spoil their party, or the power that they've enjoyed sitting in a bureaucracy.

Frankly, the Clintons should have taken their act to Brazil years ago. This is how they win elections down there.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.