That leftist smirk, smile, and laughter when discussing serious matters

What is it about so many leftists that causes them to smirk, smile, and even laugh when discussing their purportedly serious proposals? For example, Tucker Carlson last night interviewed Robin Biro, one of those “strategists” who show up on cable news to argue a point of view. Mr. Biro was arguing in favor of a proposed law in California that would criminalize use of an “unwelcome” pronoun, for instance, calling using “he” to refer to someone with an X-chromosome and a Y-chromosome (what science calls a “male”), when that person prefers “she” or maybe “ze.” In the 3-minute segment below, notice how Biro reacts to perfectly reasonable comments by Tucker. Hat tip: Daily Caller:

Do lefties smirk this way because they know their proposals are ridiculous and they are just trolling us? Or are they nervous when confronted with facts and logic? Or is something else at work. I seriously wonder.