Statue-toppling becoming a global contagion
One of the tells that the Confederate monument hysteria is just a ginned up media distraction is its globalization. The Confederacy is not an issue in Australia, but the utility of the meme is understood by the local "activists."
News.com.au reports:
THERE is fury over a statue in Sydney's Hyde Park of Captain Cook with a plaque that says he "discovered this territory".
Critics have slammed the statue for overlooking indigenous Australians and Sydney City Council is seeking advice on whether the prominent statue should stay or go.
Another statue of Captain Arthur Phillip could also be on he chopping block.
The ABC's indigenous affairs editor Stan Grant wrote an analysis on the issue on Friday and argued the statue represented a "damaging myth" that Captain Cook discovered Australia.
"What were we doing all that time, just waiting for white people to find us?" He wrote.
Dead White Male named Captain Cook spreading myths (Photo: News, Limited).
At first, it seemed to me Pavlovian, and rather pathetic, that the Antipodean branch of the World Confederation of Victims would mimic the Yankees. But our Australian correspondent John McMahon reminded me, "Leftists generally lack imagination. So they copy what they think will work for them."
Unfortunately, they, and he, may be right.
Hat tip: John McMahon
