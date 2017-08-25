THERE is fury over a statue in Sydney's Hyde Park of Captain Cook with a plaque that says he "discovered this territory".

Critics have slammed the statue for overlooking indigenous Australians and Sydney City Council is seeking advice on whether the prominent statue should stay or go.

Another statue of Captain Arthur Phillip could also be on he chopping block.

The ABC's indigenous affairs editor Stan Grant wrote an analysis on the issue on Friday and argued the statue represented a "damaging myth" that Captain Cook discovered Australia.

"What were we doing all that time, just waiting for white people to find us?" He wrote.