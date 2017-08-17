Name it after a genuine Navy hero whose name ought to be a household term: Robert Smalls.

Robert Smalls was born into slavery. He worked as a pilot in the harbor at Charleston when the Civil War started. Smalls was assigned to steer the CSS Planter, an armed Confederate military transport. He stole the boat while the boat's officers were asleep, and then he successfully sailed past Confederate forts that guarded the port. Later, Smalls was sent to see President Lincoln by the Union commander at Port Royal who was impressed with his skills. Smalls was given command of his old vessel, making him the first black naval captain of the war. As a slave he had planted mines, and he was now working to destroy railroad bridges.

Wikipedia adds (citations omitted):

There is a small "logistics ship" named after Smalls. A carrier should be named after him – which would also create a "Robert Smalls Battle Group."

President Trump should invite to the renaming ceremony all living ex-presidents, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, South Carolina's Senator Tim Scott, and any of Small's descendants who can be located. Asking President Obama to speak would be an act of graciousness in all too short supply right now.