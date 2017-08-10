Solving the Debbie Blabbermouth mystery

The disgraced former DNC chairwoman, whom Rush likes to call Debbie Blabbermouth Schultz, is under the biggest scandal cloud in Washington thanks to her former IT guy Imran Awan. Awan was the ringleader of what looks like a genuine Capitol Hill crime ring, which defrauded the government of millions from no-show tech jobs and various other scams. Awan is currently in jail and Schultz isn’t talking, nor being prodded much by the establishment media. A lot of speculation has occurred, though, about Awan possibly blackmailing Schultz and other congressional Democrats through his access to their computers. It is even suspected that Awan may have taken this access and sold secrets from the House Intel committee, which Schultz would have, to a foreign power. Given Schultz’s fanatic defense of Awan, the idea is also out there they were having an affair.

I, however, am more of an Occam's Razor, simple explanation, “follow the money,” kind of sleuth and I would bet dollars to donuts that this is just a case of two inept crooks, Schultz and Awan, getting caught with their hands in the till. Schultz doesn’t have any family money, but lucked into high elective office almost right out of college. She is well-known as one of the poorest members of Congress, carrying huge debts. Even more telling, her husband Steve Schultz quit his job as a banker to be a stay-at-home dad. Apparently, he is too lazy to even take a well-paid lobbyist gig, like a lot of big-shot Capitol spouses -- Michelle Obama’s $300k post being just the most famous. So, with no inherited money, a hubby lazier than Bernie Sanders and a lot of expenses, I suspect Schultz was more than eager to get in on the crooked schemes her Pakistani IT guy started pitching, where she would get a cut of the action. Most of these scams were not even as imaginative as the nickel-and-dime stuff Tony Soprano used to pull in Jersey. It may be nothing more than that -- a Democratic congresswoman as stupid as she is corrupt. Just like ABSCAM and the Keating 5, it takes very little to push these folks over the line. If anything, this episode must at least compel us to acknowledge what a formidable pair of crooks Bill and Hillary are. They wound up with hundreds of millions of dollars through every sort of cunning trick and artifice, and even their early capers, like Castle Grande and Cattlegate, were true masterpieces of deception. As the saying goes, “never steal anything small” and the Clintons are proving that once again, judging by the current lack interest from Congress and the Trump DoJ in looking any further into the various complicated Clinton scandals. Indeed, Bill Clinton may well get off scott-free and go down in history as our age’s Napoleon of Crime. As for Debbie Blabbermouth, she’s only going to the nearest federal women’s prison. Maybe she can bunk with Jane Sanders. Frank Friday is an attorney in Louisville, KY.