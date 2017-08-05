So addicts must show photo IDs to get off drugs, but not to vote?
The homeless, downtrodden and poor who show up at drug detox centers all must show photo identification to get treatment. It's done to prevent them from going to more than one center for whatever maintenance fix they may be receiving at the first center. It is obvious that the government knows everyone has the capability to get a photo ID,.so why do so many Democrats block that requirement when it comes to voting? They use the false arguments of voter intimidation while dismissing the real issue that maintaining a fair election is extremely important to maintaining our freedoms.
The ID requirements at drug treatment facilities are intended to prevent people from enrolling in multiple programs and selling opioid medication such as methadone on the black market, said a spokesman from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, adding that programs would be liable for misuse of the medications.
Some detox centers will admit a person without ID first and make time later to sort out the person's identity, but doing so comes at risk of running afoul of federal and state regulations on dispensing medications, experts said.
