The homeless, downtrodden and poor who show up at drug detox centers all must show photo identification to get treatment. It's done to prevent them from going to more than one center for whatever maintenance fix they may be receiving at the first center. It is obvious that the government knows everyone has the capability to get a photo ID,.so why do so many Democrats block that requirement when it comes to voting? They use the false arguments of voter intimidation while dismissing the real issue that maintaining a fair election is extremely important to maintaining our freedoms.

These are the same Democrats (and their media allies) who are complaining that Russia supposedly interfered in our election process. Yet they do everything they can to block common sense photo ID requirements that the majority of the public supports to ensure fair elections. They call people racists who support these laws. The fact that they fight these photo ID requirements shows they really don't care about the integrity of the voting process.

A couple excerpts from the following ABC News report

The ID requirements at drug treatment facilities are intended to prevent people from enrolling in multiple programs and selling opioid medication such as methadone on the black market, said a spokesman from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, adding that programs would be liable for misuse of the medications.

Some detox centers will admit a person without ID first and make time later to sort out the person's identity, but doing so comes at risk of running afoul of federal and state regulations on dispensing medications, experts said.

The government requires the poor and elderly to have a photo ID to get food stamps, to open a bank account, to get welfare, to get Medicaid and to get Social Security among many other things. Yet...

Democrats will go to court to stop a state requiring people to get a photo ID to vote, using the argument that it is racist. The fact that they require photo IDs for so many other things that the poor and minorities have to do shows what a crock that argument is.