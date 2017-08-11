Napoleon would say this to the GOP today: "Republicans, if you promised to repeal and replace, repeal and replace".

A couple of centuries ago, Napoleon shared his military philosophy in this way : "Gentlemen. If you're going to take Vienna, take it."

We understand that President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell had an interesting telephone conversation in the last day or two. Based on reports, McConnell reminded President Trump that it's tough to fulfill expectations. Apparently, Trump responded by reminding the Majority Leader that he was the one who created the expectations.

During the last seven years, "repeal and replace" was the theme of just about every GOP campaign. I can't think of one GOP candidate, with the exception of Senator Susan Collins, who actually promised to "tinker" with the law rather than repeal it.

To be fair, it was Senator John McCain, not McConnell, who killed the last effort. Nevertheless, the GOP should have been better prepared to keep this very important promise.

It was McConnell and his colleagues who raised the expectations, so don't blame the process of legislating.

It just got worse for the GOP. Some of the donors are angry:

Republican donors are protesting GOP lawmakers' failure to repeal Obamacare by withholding donations to the National Republican Senatorial Committee. At least $2 million in contributions originally promised to the NRSC have not materialized, CNN reported Tuesday. The failure of Republicans to fulfill a central campaign promise particularly concerns some donors because it could disillusion core voters heading into the 2018 midterms. The uncertainty could put the Republicans' majority -- especially in the House of Representatives -- at risk.

Yes, the anger is very legitimate. However, I think that the donors and anger will be directed at incumbents in primaries. I don't see Democrats benefiting from this anger or money. I do believe that some incumbents will go down. The anger will also show up against Democrat incumbents in red states.

The GOP could use a little Napoleon.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.