Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the president, has resigned from the White House. In his resignation letter, he blasted his enemies at the White House and expressed unhappiness with the direction that the president's foreign policy has taken.

“Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week… “The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of Radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost… “Just as worrying, when discussing our future actions in the region, the speech listed operational objectives without ever defining the strategic victory conditions we are fighting for. This omission should seriously disturb any national security professional, and any American who is unsatisfied with the last 16 years of disastrous policy decisions which have led to thousands of Americans killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that have not brought security or victory.” During his time in the Trump administration, Gorka focused on issues such as countering the Muslim Brotherhood, the crisis in Qatar, supporting efforts to draft a new long-term national security strategy, and combatting China’s economic warfare. Before coming to the White House, Gorka was the Major General Matthew C. Horner Chair at Marine Corps University and also contributed to Breitbart News. Gorka’s tenure at the White House was marked by unusually vociferous attacks against him and his family by left-leaning media organizations and the Democratic Party. This includes personal attacks against his wife, mother, and son. A source close to the White House said of his decision, “This was more or less going to be a done deal when Bannon submitted his resignation. Not because he didn’t have a protector, but because there is no point in having your life ruined every day if you’re not going to get much accomplished.” The same source said that what did change after Bannon left was that anti-Bannon factions began erecting bureaucratic road blocks to undermine Gorka internally.

The White House will only say that Gorka did not resign, but is no longer with the administration. That last snipe at Gorka shows the character of the people opposing him. They didn't even grant him the dignity of resigning - a courtesy given to almost everyone who leaves the White House unless it is politically advantageous to say the individual was fired.

These are vindictive, small minded people who now - apparently - have control of the president's foreign policy.

Gorka made it clear he still believes in Trump:

“Your presidency will prove to be one of the most significant events in modern American politics. November the 8th was the result of decades during which the political and media elites felt that they knew better than the people who elect them into office. They do not, and the MAGA platform allowed their voices to be heard,” he wrote, adding, “Millions of people believe in, and have chosen, you and your vision of Making America Great Again. They will help eventually rebalance this temporary reality.”

That last sentiment by Gorka is wishful thinking. The Kelly-McMasters faction now has the president's ear on foreign policy. They advocate a fairly standard establishment policy of engagement. The president is going to have to assert himself if he wants his ideas to prevail of theirs.

With Kelly feeding the president only the information he wants him to see, it is likely that the Trump foreign policy will not be carried out with bold strokes, but rather tiny steps. Whether that is good for America remains to be seen.