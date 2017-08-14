All conservatives deplore racism and hatered. This lying narrative needs to STOP. More media lies. Conservatives condemn violence in VA. https://t.co/Eq2l3VSYsH

If President Trump feels that Sean Hannity has got his back, there is more evidence to support his sense. In the wake of the Charlottesville attack on demonstrators, the hate really started to flow, and Sean spotted this direct threat to the POTUS in a tweet from someone using the name Lorie Wise, @Lori4040.

But the point to note is the openness on the Left to bandy about the assassination of a president as if the media is empowering them. Given the fact that a mass assassination was attempted against Congressional Republicans (but don’t even think about blaming Bernie Sanders for what his vocal supporter did!), we are on a slippery slope.

I imagine that the Secret Service is on the case.

The tweets were quickly deleted, but screen shots were kept by truthfeed (hat tip: Gateway Pundit):

All conservatives deplore racism and hatered. This lying narrative needs to STOP. More media lies. Conservatives condemn violence in VA. https://t.co/Eq2l3VSYsH — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 13, 2017

Warning: Strong language

