Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert and the pundit who best explained and predicted the Trump victory last year, diagnoses Trump Derangement Syndrome as a manifestation of the historical phenomenon of mass hysterias. As usual, there is a lot to chew on, and Adams adds his master persuader perspective to the question.

Along the way, he covers the role of cognitive dissonance in the process of creating and reinforcing the the fantasy bubble. This phenoemnon in its current manifestation was noted by Patricia McCarthy today:

Trump's press conference on Tuesday made the left's heads explode. Why? Because everything he said was absolutely true. He does not play by their tyrannical PC rules. He said what was true and that room full of puerile reporters shouting insults at him could not handle the truth. They want what they want to be true but it just is not.

Best of all, he brings it to the level of personal experience, as opposed to an academic or theoretical approach of the sort the left uses to persuade. The title tells the tale and the lead explains.

How To Know You’re In a Mass Hysteria Bubble History is full of examples of Mass Hysterias. They happen fairly often. The cool thing about mass hysterias is that you don’t know when you are in one. But sometimes the people who are not experiencing the mass hysteria can recognize when others are experiencing one, if they know what to look for. I’ll teach you what to look for.

