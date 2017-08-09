Schadenfreude for conservatives

If you have the patience, sit back and watch Natural Law demonstrate its ability to predict outcomes. The Big Lie theory is on display. "A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth." –Joseph Goebbels

For over a year now, the marionettes of Big TV and Newspapers; K Street; Washington, D.C.; and Hollywood have played the same drama over and over, like a Punch and Judy show of memorized lines. The audience knows all – it can even predict events – but the marionettes do not. The script never changes – Trump is illegitimate, incompetent, scheduled for impeachment, dangerous, hating people and planning to destroy lives, and all the while in cahoots with unidentified Russians, without a shred of evidence for any of it. The audience knows it is all fiction because the audience is in the real world, where President Trump made more progress in changing the declining face of America in six months than any previous president, including Ronald Reagan. Still the drama masquerading as real life continues. This would be acceptable, except now the marionettes have moved from deception, which is deliberate, into delusion, which is not. Delusion, and I quote the dictionary, is "an idiosyncratic belief or impression that is firmly maintained despite being contradicted by what is generally accepted as reality or rational argument, typically a symptom of mental disorder." In a word, they are nuts. So how will this play out? Recent polls have reported that Trump is wildly unpopular, barely hanging threadlike onto his chaotic presidency. The numbers are all under 30%. The marionettes believe this and head like lemmings into a sea of trouble. Fact is, Democrats are polled disproportionally – 16% or more – and like fake news, supporting fake facts and therefore fake conclusions. If you realize that you are lying, you know the conclusions are fake; if you don't and believe your own lies, you sink into delusion. Senators have taken sides against Trump while their voters back home rejoice in the president's successes. A handful have figured this out – such as the governor of West Virginia and Senator Joe Manchin. If those fake polls are believed, and it seems that many have subscribed to the very Big Lie they thought they were controlling, it is now controlling them. If you deliberately lie to others and then believe the lie you told, you will be trapped by your delusions and go down in defeat. Sit back the next two or three Novembers while the voters enjoy some well earned schadenfreude.