Since Mueller is authorized to investigate this "meddling," the lawyerly questions are, what is the evidence, and what did the evidence cause, if anything? Never mind that the Obama intelligence agencies and FBI investigated this before Mueller was appointed and found no concrete evidence. In a January 2017 Armed Service Committee hearing, John McCain, trying to help Hillary and the Dems sell the Russia story, asked :

We are bombarded daily by the Democrats and the Destroy Trump Media screeching about Russian "meddling" and "interference" regarding our 2016 election. "Meddling" and "interference" are vague charges unless one specifies the concrete evidence.

MCCAIN: I thank you. And so really, what we're talking about, is if they succeeded in changing the results of an election of which none of us believe they were, that would have to constitute an attack on the United States of America because of the effects, if they had succeeded, would you agree with that?

CLAPPER: First, we cannot say – they did not change any vote tallies or – or anything of that sort…. And we have no – we have no way of gauging the impact that – certainly the intelligence community can't gauge the – the impact it had on the choices the electorate made. There's no way for us to gauge that. Whether or not that constitutes an act of war I think is a very heavy policy call that I don't believe the intelligence community should make. But it's certainly – would carry in my view great gravity."

Further, on March 6, 2017, Clapper was interviewed on NBC's Meet the Press by Chuck Todd. Clapper said there was no evidence produced by the CIA, FBI, or NSA of any "collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A rational person would conclude that if there was any evidence, then Clapper would know, and more importantly, the evidence would have been disclosed to the public.

Since Clapper's testimony, the only newsworthy revelation is that Donald Trump, Jr. and others met with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. It is hard to believe that the CIA, FBI, and NSA did not know this when Clapper gave his interviews and testimony. Of course he knew, but there is no evidence that anything occurred at the meeting affecting the election or suggesting collusion.

A rational person would conclude that Assistant Attorney General Rosenstein knew about Clapper's summary of the investigations by the CIA, FBI, and NSA before he appointed Mueller to further investigate. A rational person would conclude that Mueller and his staff of sixteen lawyers, half of whom contributed to the Obama and Hillary campaigns, knew about Clapper's reports. So why is Mueller investigating something that was investigated by the CIA, FBI, and NSA, all of whom found no evidence of "collusion"? In addition to "why," what is Mueller investigating, since Clapper said there was no evidence of collusion and no effect on the election? This is an investigation in search of a crime.

The Dems and the Destroy Trump Media tell us there was hacking of the DNC computers. But the DNC refused to have the FBI examine the computers.

We are told the Russians planted "fake" stories on Twitter and the internet about Hillary. But what fake stories? Why are we not given copies of these fake stories?

Nobody asks what fake stories about Hillary could be worse than the truth about Hillary. It is undisputed that Hillary approved the sale of 20% of our uranium to the Russians, and then contributions were made to the William Jefferson Clinton Foundation, aka the Clinton Corleone Foundation, and that the Russians then paid Bill over $500,000 for speeches in Moscow. It is undisputed that Hillary used a private email server in violation of the law and endangered our national security, that she destroyed emails and withheld emails. We know about Hillary's past in Whitewater and Travelgatel; the sale of a pardon to Marc Rich; the attempted cover-up of Bill Clinton's sexual harassment of women; and her inspired trade of cattle futures, turning $1,000 into $100,000 on her first time at bat in the futures game. And this is only a partial list of Hillary's past adventures. Not even the evil Russians on their best day could make up stories about Hillary that surpass the truth about Hillary.

What could the Russians or anyone make up about Hillary that is worse than the truth? But the Dems and the Destroy Trump Media, aided by the likes of McCain and Graham, insult our intelligence by repeating vague charges of "meddling... interference...collusion" when they all know there is no evidence, and more importantly that there was no effect on the election. They insult our intelligence when they say "fake news" about Hillary could have influenced the election. They know that it is the truth about Hillary that influenced the election.

Trump won because he was a better candidate with a better message than Hillary. The voters who voted for Trump did not need any "fake" stories about Hillary.

We voted for Trump because we know the truth about Hillary.

We voted for Trump because we want tax rates lowered; Obamacare repealed; immigration laws enforced, including building the wall, our military rebuilt; conservatives like Gorsuch on the Supreme Court; repeal of the Obama regulations that damaged our economy; and a fight against Islamist terrorists. Trump promised these, and he is doing his best to carry out his promises.

We know Trump, and we know Hillary. It is as simple as that.