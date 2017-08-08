Robert Mueller has already destroyed his own legacy

Much has been written about Robert Mueller and his escalating witch hunt, his apparent intention to find some crime with which he can charge Donald Trump or one or more of those close to him. Lavrentiy Beria is often quoted: "Show me the man and I'll find you the crime." That is what Patrick Fitzgerald did to Scooter Libby, even though he knew full well that Libby was not guilty of revealing the name of Valerie Plame, who was not even a covert officer. It was all a set-up, an effort to bring down Bush by any means necessary. It was an egregious violation of the law as meant to be adjudicated. Mueller never should have been appointed as special counsel by Rod Rosenstein, the deputy A.G., to investigate any Trump campaign "collusion" with Russia. Rosenstein knew very well that Mueller was close to James Comey and put virtually no restrictions on the scope of the investigation, despite what he said on Fox News Sunday. This fact alone should make Rosenstein's judgment questionable. Mueller, long-time best pal of Comey, should never have accepted the job as Special Counsel in this case. He and Comey have a long history of working in concert for their own ends. But Mueller did accept the job. This fact alone tells us he is not an honest broker.

Then Mueller goes on to hire seventeen known leftist lawyers, Clinton and Obama donors all, to work on the "case." He is proud to insult the intelligence of all the Americans who voted for Trump – all those people who knew how corrupt and radical Hillary Clinton is. A fair and honest man would have seen to it that his legal team be bipartisan. Mueller apparently feels so confident in his absolute power that he is not ashamed to be blatantly partisan. He does not care about fair. He cares not a bit that if he and his henchmen find some crime to prosecute, millions of Americans will not find it credible. He is a certified member of the D.C. swamp establishment. He thinks no one will question his authority, his honesty, or his credibility. But of course, millions of Americans will not find any such judgment credible. They already know that this whole Russia collusion conspiracy is a put-up job, a sham invented by the Clintons, the real Russia colluders. So unless Mueller has hired all those liberal lawyers at taxpayer expense in order to vindicate Trump and prove the numerous facts of Clinton-Obama collusion with Russia, his legacy is one of cheating, lies, fakery, leaks, and being a part of the Deep State coup to take down our democratically elected president. It is hard to grasp why a man of Mueller's history would agree to sully his life's work and legacy by being a tool of the anti-constitutional left. Are these denizens of the D.C. swamp so saturated with belief in their own moral superiority that they have lost all sense of what it means to be a Constitutional Republic? The Democrat left, since the election, has operated as a single-minded gang of thugs. They are seemingly proud to let Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and the late-night comics be the face of their resistance! How embarrassing is that? How revealing is that? Judas sold his soul for thirty pieces of silver. Mueller, it would seem, has sold his for...what? The untold millions he and his pals will rake in at taxpayer expense? The chance to take down an anti-establishment president no one expected to win? Does a man with Mueller's past service risk his legacy to achieve glory among those who inhabit his insulated bubble? Apparently so.