The photograph below was taken the afternoon of the Charlottesville disturbances, shortly after the confrontation with white supremacists gathering in a park near downtown.

Thanks to an alert AT reader, we now have photographic evidence that one of the organizations behind the threat of an Antifa “uprising” on November 4th was in fact active in the Charlottesville riot last weekend.

Although slightly obscured by a fold, the banner at the center clearly reads “RefuseFascism.org.” This outfit has been acting as something of an umbrella group for organizing a nationwide disturbance intended to bring the U.S. to a halt for the purpose of overthrowing the Trump administration.

Courtesy of James Robertson

In the words of left-wing activist Carl Dix, the plan is to:

…go from resistance to mobilizing to end the nightmare of the Trump/Pence regime. Right now these fascists, from Trump on down, are moving very quickly to hammer into place their fascist regime and this must be STOPPED. The organization Refuse Fascism has called for people to come into the streets and public squares and cities and towns across the country beginning on November 4 and stay in the streets day after day and night after night until the DEMAND is met: This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must GO! For this to happen, everybody needs to be at August 19 regional conferences to organize and mobilize for this.

According to the RefuseFascism website, their mission is to:

[1] Our single unifying mission must be to Drive Out the Trump/Pence Regime. [2] We must manifest the power of NO! everywhere: on signs, billboards, walls, social media and the news. NO! In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America must resound. [3] Every outrage committed by this regime must be met with greater and greater resistance. [4] We must ORGANIZE: working with all our creativity and determination toward the time when millions of people can be moved to fill the streets of cities and towns day after day and night after night, declaring this whole regime illegitimate – Demanding, and Not Stopping, Until the Trump/Pence Regime Is Driven from Power.

Simply put, RefuseFascism, and its fellow left-wing outfits, are out to trigger “One, two, many Charlottesvilles” – to revive an ancient lefty slogan -- in hopes of turning the U.S. into another Venezuela. Further details can be found in AT’s lead piece yesterday.

Their participation in the Charlottesville riot shows that they are dead serious. These are not your typical leftist coffeeshop bohos sitting around discussing the Frankfurt school. These are storm troopers.

Needless to say, the papers, the networks, and your favorite cable channel have mentioned absolutely nothing about this, along with all the GOP grandees – Rubio, Ryan, Hatch, Ros-Lehtinin -- so eager to attack the president for imaginary errors.

AT will, of course, keep a close watch during the runup to November 4th.

Hat-tip: James Robertson