Professor learns a hard lesson about ‘instant karma’
People that don’t believe in God sometimes invoke karma when they mean that people got what they deserved, often with more than little schadenfreude, or enjoyment of someone’s suffering. This is quite ironic and rather insulting, considering the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain theology that is integral to this deep, thousands-years-old spiritual understanding of the nature of life and souls. Highly intelligent people have been thinking, writing, and seeking wisdom on this concept for millenia. And Buddhism is, after all, based on an understanding life itself as suffering.
A Budhist prayer wheel from Nepal. At the center is the "endless knot" symbolizing the interconnectedness of everything.
Such sophisticated matters were well beyond the ken of a so-called professor at the University of Tampa who outrageously tweeted his happiness that Texas was getting some “instant karma” in the form of Hurricane Harvey for its sin of handing its Electoral College votes to President Trump.
Ken Storey is now a “former professor,” as Mediaite explains:
“I don’t believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them,” tweeted Ken Storey, the former college professor whose comments have garnered national media attention — including at least three segments on Fox News and Fox Business Network today alone.
Storey went on to apologize for his insensitive remarks and deleted the controversial tweet. However, his apology-tweet was not taken well, as it has over 2000 replies and less than 100 likes — reaching “The Ratio” level of poor Twitter form.
I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly
— Ken Storey (@klstorey) August 28, 2017
This apology did not prove to be enough to save Storey from his bad-take, as the University of Tampa posted a press release today stating:
“We condemn the comments and the sentiment behind them, and understand the pain this irresponsible act has caused. Storey has been relieved of his duties at UT, and his classes will be covered by other sociology faculty.”
The scholar, Ken Storey
I don’t think that either The Deity or the laws of karma are necessary to understand what happened here. Simpler concepts like “dumbass” are quite sufficient. The University of Tamp simply got more information on the intelligence level of one of its faculty and took corrective action.
