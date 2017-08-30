People that don’t believe in God sometimes invoke karma when they mean that people got what they deserved, often with more than little schadenfreude, or enjoyment of someone’s suffering. This is quite ironic and rather insulting, considering the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain theology that is integral to this deep, thousands-years-old spiritual understanding of the nature of life and souls. Highly intelligent people have been thinking, writing, and seeking wisdom on this concept for millenia. And Buddhism is, after all, based on an understanding life itself as suffering.

A Budhist prayer wheel from Nepal. At the center is the "endless knot" symbolizing the interconnectedness of everything.

Such sophisticated matters were well beyond the ken of a so-called professor at the University of Tampa who outrageously tweeted his happiness that Texas was getting some “instant karma” in the form of Hurricane Harvey for its sin of handing its Electoral College votes to President Trump.