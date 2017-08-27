Having lived almost half my life in hurricane country, both in South Texas and the Florida Gulf Coast, and experienced firsthand the devastation and loss caused by these great storms, I have been following Hurricane Harvey with keen interest. One of the first large batches of professional images just released contained this photo, which made me pause and just stare at it for a while:

Like photos that have come out of wars to become the iconic images of that event, I thought this photo could well become such an iconic image for this great unfolding disaster that is Hurricane Harvey, symbolizing perhaps that while the citizens of South Texas may have been knocked to their knees by Mother Nature, they are a long way from being down, what with the rest of a great nation standing by to help them back to their feet.