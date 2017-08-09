While the Democrats are pushing some narrative of Russian interference in American elections to ease the pain of their surprising (to them!) loss of the anointed Hillary Rodham Clinton, a top Democrat is blatantly butting in – um, advising another country on its upcoming election, according to the New York Times.

The former president, who has largely stayed out of American politics, said there had been "too much incitement" in the election in his father's home country.

Interfering in elections seems to be an Obama habit, according to former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani reminded reporters outside the Democratic convention in Philadelphia that Obama worked to defeat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the key U.S. ally conducted its election last spring. "His aides were over there. His pollsters were over there. His fundraisers were giving money to the opposition. He was doing everything he could to defeat Bibi Netanyahu," Giuliani said. "So it's a little bit disingenuous for us to get all upset that a foreign power is interfering in our election when President Obama interfered directly in the election regarding Bibi Netanyahu."

And a few months ago, the now officially retired president stated his forceful opinion on the French election.

Barack Obama has made a last-minute intervention in the French presidential election in support of Emmanuel Macron, saying "the success of France matters to the entire world". Macron, a centrist, faces Marine Le Pen of the far-right Front National in a runoff vote on Sunday. Polls put him 20 points ahead. The former US president said he had chosen to declare his support, in a video tweeted by Macron on Thursday afternoon, because of the importance of the election. "I'm not planning to get involved in many elections now that I don't have to run for office but the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about," he said. Obama said he supported Macron because he appealed to "people's hopes and not their fears" and ended his message with the words "Vive la France." Before leaving the White House, Obama said he would intervene in public life again when "our core values may be at stake". While in office Obama also opposed Brexit, England's decision to leave the European Union. Obama flew to London in April 2016 to urge Britons to "stick together" with the EU, but it failed to fend off Brexit. "One will never know whether the visit to London was a help or in the end did more harm than good," Kupchan said. "But if we had to do it again, I would recommend the same thing. We should be speaking out."

Oh, I get it: it is fine to interfere – um, speak out when the Democrats do it.