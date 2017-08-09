Nixon and the dreams of #resistance

How quickly, indeed, the years go by. It is forty-three years since the fall of Richard M. Nixon, August 9, 1974. (By comparison, only 29 years separated that date from August 9, 1945, when we dropped a second atomic bomb, on Nagasaki.) The following is taken from Nixon's farewell remarks to his White House staff, forty-three years ago:

Always give your best; never get discouraged; never be petty. Always remember others may hate you, but those who hate you don't win unless you hate them, and then you destroy yourself. Nixon's words offer hope – not for those who fervently wish a Watergate denouement for President Trump, but to those who wish to see America made great again. Clearly, Trump is despised by his enemies – and, it must be acknowledged, they are legion, controlling the media, the Democratic Party, and the country's East and West Coasts. Nixon's words offer President Trump the instruction that his enemies will not prevail, so long as he does not respond to their hate with hate. Nixon's words also, perhaps, suggest a corollary: that the president should respond to aggrandizing political hate with a nationwide address filled with optimism, encouragement, and renewed commitment to our founding legacy of liberty. Consider, for example, the hatred for President Trump held by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who, appearing on The Breakfast Club, August 7, predicted that first Trump will go, and then Vice President Pence. (Indications are that on another program, Ms. Waters confused Mr. Pence with Vladimir Putin.) Behold the mindset of the Trump-hater: "democracy does not include the right of the people to elect leaders whom I detest." Reports that President Trump has low approval ratings in polls suggest more media disinformation. The ties that bind are what counts, and the ties between the president and his supporters remain securely bound indeed – arguably far more secure than were the bonds between Nixon and his voters. The media, no doubt sharing Hillary Clinton's view that ordinary Americans who support Trump are "deplorables" and "irredeemables," cannot appreciate the meaning of the Trump victory in all its democratic significance. After all, no one they know voted for him. And so the media are as isolated from political reality, today, as Nixon, alas, came to be, by August 1974 – finding themselves on August 9, 2017 at odds with our democratic institutions and, consequently on the path to political irrelevance.