The media are trying very hard to connect the anti-Google demonstrations to the racists and Nazis who demonstrated in Charlottesville. In at least some respects, they were apparently successful.

A nine-city protest against Google and supporting free speech for Google employees was canceled after organizers said there were threats of violence from the "Alt-Left."

Associated Press:

Protests planned at Google offices around the country over the firing of an employee who questioned company diversity efforts have been postponed. A statement Wednesday on the "March on Google" website said Saturday's protests were being canceled because of threats from what it called "alt left terrorist groups." The planned events in Pittsburgh and eight other locations were in reaction to Google's firing of a software engineer who argued that biological differences helped explain why women are underrepresented at the company. Protest organizers didn't respond to requests for information about the alleged threats. A Pittsburgh public safety spokeswoman said organizers had informed them "of plans to cancel and why they were cancelling," but she wouldn't elaborate. Police departments in Mountain View, California, where Google is headquartered, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the company has an office, said the organizers hadn't sought a permit after announcing planned events there. Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department, said the department knew of no possible threats. "Through our various public safety partners, there were no known threats made against the March on Google here in Cambridge," he said.

A couple of hundred nutcases in Charlottesville are being used as poster children for conservatism. Millions and millions of decent, moral Americans who find the ideology of the racists and Nazis as repugnant as anyone in America are being smeared by the left-wing media because equating them with the right-wing thugs will hurt Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

So a demonstration against ideological groupthink at Google suddenly becomes an "Alt-Right" event put on by racists. Antifa and other violent leftist groups know they now have the entire right on the run and will continue to press their advantage, being enabled by a media as eager as they are to smear all supporters of President Trump as Nazis and Kluxers.

We are entering uncharted territory in American history – a time when the First Amendment is under unprecedented assault by those who seek to impose an ideological conformity on America as rigid and limited as that found in Google, Inc. The diversity freaks wish to turn the entire country into Googlebots – docile, compliant, fearful of nonconformity, and terrified of the cost of stepping out of line.

And if opponents of this future want to fight it, expect to be violently suppressed.