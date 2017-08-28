The man suspected of urinating on the front door of a Northeast Philadelphia synagogue and giving the finger to a security camera recording the act was arraigned on a host of charges Wednesday, including ethnic intimidation and indecent exposure.

Police said bail for Sheidali Dzhalilov was set at $50,000, but it was unclear Wednesday night whether he was still in custody. On Tuesday night, Dzhalilov, 23, of the 2100 block of Hoffnagle Street in the Rhawnhurst section of the city, turned himself in to Northeast Detectives and announced that he was the man seen on the surveillance recordings desecrating the synagogue. The footage, released by investigators Monday, shows a man dressed in a white shirt and dark jeans walk up to Congregation Beth Solomon at 198 Tomlinson Rd. about 12:30 a.m. Sunday and urinate on the front door and the sidewalk. After emptying his bladder, he leaves in a white sedan, but not before making an obscene gesture toward the surveillance camera. The man’s face was clearly visible. Police on Wednesday also charged Dzhalilov with institutional vandalism, desecration objects, open lewdness, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

There is no mention, of course, of religion here. But Daniel Pipes provides the necessary context to understand this extraordinary act of contempt.

The Qur’an depicts the Jews as inveterately evil and bent on destroying the well-being of the Muslims. They are the strongest of all people in enmity toward the Muslims (5:82); they fabricate things and falsely ascribe them to Allah (2:79; 3:75, 3:181); they claim that Allah’s power is limited (5:64); they love to listen to lies (5:41); they disobey Allah and never observe his commands (5:13). They are disputing and quarreling (2:247); hiding the truth and misleading people (3:78); staging rebellion against the prophets and rejecting their guidance (2:55); being hypocritical (2:14, 2:44); giving preference to their own interests over the teachings of Muhammad (2:87); wishing evil for people and trying to mislead them (2:109); feeling pain when others are happy or fortunate (3:120); being arrogant about their being Allah’s beloved people (5:18); devouring people’s wealth by subterfuge (4:161); slandering the true religion and being cursed by Allah (4:46); killing the prophets (2:61); being merciless and heartless (2:74); never keeping their promises or fulfilling their words (2:100); being unrestrained in committing sins (5:79); being cowardly (59:13-14); being miserly (4:53); being transformed into apes and pigs for breaking the Sabbath (2:63-65; 5:59-60; 7:166); and more. They are under Allah’s curse (9:30), and Muslims should wage war against them and subjugate them under Islamic hegemony (9:29).

Please, would someone explain to me why the United States is pursuing policies that are drastically increasing the population of Muslims here? Pew points out that the demographic trends in place will have Muslims greatly outnumbering Jews in the United States in the foreseeable future. The problem is that Muslims are enjoined by their scriptures to hate Jews, and accordingly, regularly act out their sacred hatred, as in this case.

