TUR: “Oftentimes in public tragedies like this the president will be invited to speak at a memorial service. Was President Trump invited to this one?”

BRO: “No, ma’am. No public officials were allowed to speak. I had a minister who was a community leader speak at her funeral and I actually had two of those. And that was all I would allow. I just felt like there will be plenty of time later for political speeches, that sort of thing, but this was all about my daughter and her life and her legacy, and that was totally my focus. I would not allow any politicians to speak. Several asked, but I just said no.”

TUR: “I totally understand that. Absolutely. You said yesterday that you’re speaking now because your daughter cannot speak now. When you do have a chance to speak to the President, what are you going to tell him?”

BRO: “My daughter had a mission to make things fair and equitable for everyone, and I’m going to continue that mission. And anything he can do to further that mission, I’ll be behind him.”

TUR: “What would you like to see him do?”

BRO: “I don’t know. I don’t know. I wouldn’t presume to know what the President does or how he does it, so I really wouldn’t try to speak to that at all.”

TUR: “I don’t want to make this about politics, but politics is so consuming, this tragedy, and so consuming everything that happened in Charlottesville that day. The President went on to blame both sides, again, just the other day saying there was violence on the left, there was violence on the right and equating the two. Did you have a reaction to that?”

BRO: “I did not because I’m a person who believes have all your facts before you make a statement, and I did not watch the rally. I don’t know if there were non-peaceful protestors there. I don’t even know what the KKK and others were doing. I saw a few sound bites of a few people fighting, but it was the same sound bite over and over. So I really don’t know what the truth of the matter was. I do know that the police indicated to me that the group Heather was in was a peaceful group. They were simply crossing the street. They were kind of actually disbanding, and so whether there was violence on both sides or not is irrelevant. The guy mowed my daughter down. Sorry, that’s not excusable.”

TUR: “Your daughter was there protesting hate. She was protesting racism. She is protesting this white nationalist protest that was trying to save a statue of the Confederate president. There are other nationalist marches planned for other cities in this country. What does it say to you about where we are as a country?”

BRO: “What that says to me is that there are people who feel marginalized, there are people who feel their voices are not being heard, and I think that everybody needs to sit down and have an honest and painful discourse. We need to listen to each other, stop the name-calling. Once you put somebody into a name, you put them in a box and then you can put them on a shelf and you don’t really have to look at them. But people are much more complicated than that. So as much as I detest what the nationalists seem to be trying to say, they have a voice that they’re trying to express and somebody needs to find out what it is that’s bothering them in the same way any group — I think all groups need to start talking to one another, stop the punches, stop the kicking.”